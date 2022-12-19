Go to the main site
    Mets issue weather advisory for 12 regions of Kazakhstan

    19 December 2022, 20:37

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, has issued weather advisory for 12 regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

    Southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is forecast to pound the Kazakh capital, Astana, on December 20.

    Abai region will brace itself for blizzard and 23 mps southeasterly wind.

    Gusts of southwesterly wind may reach up to 23-28 mps in the north and west of Akmola region. Blizzard and black ice are also expected in the region.

    Blizzard and black ice are in store for the southwest and center of Aktobe region.

    Black ice will coat roads in parts of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions.

    Mets predict snow and rain, heavy snowfall, blizzard, black ice, fog and 23 mps northwesterly wind for most of Kostanay region.

    Precipitation, fog, black ice and 15-20 mps northwesterly wind are in the forecast for most of Mangistau region.

    Blizzard and 25 mps southwesterly wind will hit the north and northwest of Pavlodar region.

    Most of North Kazakhstan region will see snowfall, blizzard, black ice, and southwesterly wind gusting up to 23-28 mps.

    Fog will blanket parts of Turkestan region. Southeasterly-southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in the region as well.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

