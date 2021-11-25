Go to the main site
    Mets issue weather advisory for 10 regions of Kazakhstan

    25 November 2021, 19:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather advisory has been issued for ten regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Blizzard, fog, southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for Akmola region on November 26.

    Some parts of West Kazakhstan, Mangistau and Kyzylorda regions will be steeped in fog on November 26. Foggy conditions will persist in Kyzylorda region on November 27-28 as well.

    Blizzard, black ice, fog, northwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are in store for Karaganda region on November 26.

    Turkestan region will see heavy precipitation, a mix of rain and snow, blizzard, black ice, northwesterly wind with gusts reaching 25 mps on November 26.

    Blizzard and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will pound Aktobe region.

    Almaty region will observe bleak wind gusting up to 15-20 and 23-28 mps on November 26 and 27.

    Blizzard, black ice, fog, and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind are in store for Kostanay region.

    Heavy snowfall, blizzard, black ice, northwesterly wind gusting up to 25 mps are predicted for East Kazakhstan region on November 26.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

