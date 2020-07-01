Go to the main site
    Mets issue storm warning for Kazakh capital and some regions

    1 July 2020, 17:59

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning has been issued for the capital and several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    Nur-Sultan city is to get pounding from spots of rain and hail, with northeasterly winds gusting up to 15-20 mps.

    Occasional heavy rain as well as thunder, squall and hail are forecast for Akmola region. Wind blowing northeast at 15-20 mps is also predicted. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    Thunderstorms and hail are set to roll in locally for Zhambyl region. Southwesterly, westerly wind blowing 15-20 mps with gusts up to 23-30 mps and above in southwestern areas in the morning and afternoon are expected.

    Showers and heavy downpours are forecast for parts of Karaganda region as well as thunderstorms, squall and hail will hit the region here and there. Wind blowing northeast, east at 15-20 mps with gusts up to 23-28 mps and even 30 mps and above in the afternoon is anticipated. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    Most of North Kazakhstan region is to be drenched with rains and locally heavy downpours. On July 2, thunderstorms, squall and hail are to hit the region locally. Wind is expected to blow at 15-20 mps at daytime. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

