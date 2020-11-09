Go to the main site
    Mets issue storm alerts for 8 regions of Kazakhstan

    9 November 2020, 20:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, has issued storm alerts for eight regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

    Black ice, blizzard, southwesterly wind with gusts reaching 25 mps are in store for North Kazakhstan region on November 10. Petropavlovsk will see ice slick and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Fog, ice slick, blizzard, and westerly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are predicted for Kostanay region, Kostanay city will be pounded by 15-20 mps westerly wind. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Tomorrow, East Kazakhstan region will see heavy precipitation, mainly snow. Fog, black ice, blizzard, and southwesterly wind with gusts ranging between 20-28mps are expected in the region. It will be windy in the cities of Ust-Kamenogorsk and Semei as well.

    Fog will blanket parts of Mangistau region on November 10. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    Fog, ice slick, southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for West Kazakhstan region. The city of Uralsk will be stepped in fog at night and early in the morning. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will persist in Kyzylorda region. Probability of storm is 90-100%.

    Turkestan region will observe fog and gusty southwesterly wind. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Foggy and windy conditions are predicted for Aktobe region on November 10. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

