Mets issue storm alert for five regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alerts for five regions of Kazakhstan for March 14-15, Kazinform reports.

Kyzylorda region is to expect fog in the north.

The west and east of Akmola region are to brace for ground blizzard. The south of the region is to see fog in the nighttime and morning. Southwesterly wind turning northwestward gusting up to 15-20mps in the west and east is forecast.

Nur-Sultan city is to expect fog in the nighttime and morning.

The north of West Kazakhstan region is to brace for ice-slick and fog.

Ukrask city is to see black ice as well as fog in the nighttime and morning.

The south, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to brace for heavy precipitation, thunderstorm, and fog, Northeasterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the mountainous areas.

Shymkent city is to expect heavy precipitation in the nighttime and morning. Turkestan city is to see fog in the nighttime and morning.

Aktobe region is to brace for ground blizzard in the northwest. Westerly wind turning southeastward with gusts of up to 18mps in the northwest is forecast.

Ground blizzard is to batter Aktobe city. Westerly wind turning southeastward gusting up to 15mps during the day is predicted.