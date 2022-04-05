Mets issue storm alert for 9 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alerts for nine regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Fog is to coat the south of Akmola region in the nighttime and morning. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north. The city of Kokshetau is to expect southwesterly, westerly wind with gusts of up to 15mps.

The west and center of Aktobe region are to expect fog at night.

West Kazakhstan region is to see southwesterly wind turning southeastward reaching up to 15-20mps in the west during the day.

Karaganda region is to expect northerly, northeasterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps in the north at daytime.

Fog is to coat the southeast of Kostanay region. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north at daytime. The city of Kostanay is to brace for southwesterly, westerly wind reaching 15-20mps during the day.

Kyzylorda region is to expect thunderstorm in the east at daytime. Northerly, northeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the center at daytime.

The north and southeast of Mangistau region are to see dust tides. Southeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the west, north, and southeast of the region.

The south of North Kazakhstan region is to see fog in the nighttime and morning. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the region's north and west on April 6, at daytime of April 7. The city of Petropavlovsk is to see southwesterly, westerly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps.

The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to expect thunderstorm. Southwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the mountainous areas in the nighttime and morning.



