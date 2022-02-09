Mets issue storm alert for 8 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alerts for eight regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Met Office, the west and northwest of Aktobe region are to brace for ground blizzard as well as southeasterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps at daytime on February 10. The region’s east is to see fog.

On February 10-11, the northeast and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to see fog. Ice-slick is predicted at night on February 10. Northeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps in the northeast and mountainous areas is expected.

Fog, ice-slick and ground blizzard are forecast for the west, north, and east of West Kazakhstan region. Southeasterly wind turning southwestward reaching up to 15-20mps in the west, north, and east is forecast.

Karaganda region is to expect fog in the west, east and center.

The north and center of Kyzylorda region are to see fog.

Pavlodar region is to brace for fog in the south at night on February 10.

The south, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to see fog.

Fog is to coat the city of Shymkent in the nighttime and morning.



