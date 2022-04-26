Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Mets issue storm alert for 7 rgns of Kazakhstan

    26 April 2022, 18:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alerts for seven regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Atyrau region is to see southeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps in the region’s west and center at daytime. The city of Atyrau is to brace for southeasterly wind gusting up to 15-18mps during the day.

    West Kazakhstan region is to expect southerly, southeasterly wind reaching up to 15-20mps at daytime.

    The center of Kyzylorda region is to see northeasterly, easterly wind at 15-20mps with dust tides. The city of Kyzylorda is to brace for northeasterly, easterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps during the day.

    The south and center of Mangistau region are to expect dust tides at daytime. 15-20mps southeasterly wind is forecast for the south and center of the region at daytime.

    The greater part of North Kazakhstan region is to see southwesterly wind at 15-20mps during the day. The city of Petropavlovsk city is to brace for southwesterly wind blowing 15-20mps.

    The mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to brace for thunderstorms and squalls, easterly wind is to gust 15-20mps during thunderstorms.

    Thunderstorms are to hit Shymkent city in the nighttime and morning. Easterly wind reaching up to 15-20mps during thunderstorms is predicted.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    Temperatures forecast to cool across Kazakhstan
    Weather warning in place for 2 Kazakh cities and 16 rgns
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events