Mets issue storm alert for 7 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alerts for seven regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Atyrau region is to see southeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps in the region’s west and center at daytime. The city of Atyrau is to brace for southeasterly wind gusting up to 15-18mps during the day.

West Kazakhstan region is to expect southerly, southeasterly wind reaching up to 15-20mps at daytime.

The center of Kyzylorda region is to see northeasterly, easterly wind at 15-20mps with dust tides. The city of Kyzylorda is to brace for northeasterly, easterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps during the day.

The south and center of Mangistau region are to expect dust tides at daytime. 15-20mps southeasterly wind is forecast for the south and center of the region at daytime.

The greater part of North Kazakhstan region is to see southwesterly wind at 15-20mps during the day. The city of Petropavlovsk city is to brace for southwesterly wind blowing 15-20mps.

The mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to brace for thunderstorms and squalls, easterly wind is to gust 15-20mps during thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms are to hit Shymkent city in the nighttime and morning. Easterly wind reaching up to 15-20mps during thunderstorms is predicted.