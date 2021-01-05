Go to the main site
    Mets issue storm alert for 5 regions of Kazakhstan

    5 January 2021, 07:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists put five regions of the country on bad weather warning, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to the national weather agency, fog will blanket Turkestan region on January 5-6. Foggy conditions will persist in the cities of Shymkent and Turkestan as well. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Biting frost will bring temperature down to -42°C in East Kazakhstan region at night on January 5. Probability of storm is 95-100%.

    Fog and easterly wind with gusts of 15 mps are forecast for Akmola region on January 5. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    15-20 mps southeasterly wind and foggy conditions are in store for North Kazakhstan region on January 5. Petropavlovsk city will see southeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Fog and northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are expected in Zhambyl region on January 5. Taraz city will be steeped in fog on January 5. Probability of storm is 90-95%.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
