Mets issue storm alert for 3 regions of Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
20 January 2020, 16:08
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s state weather agency, has put three regions of Kazakhstan on a storm alert, Kazinform reports.

Fog and black ice will persist in Kyzylorda region on January 21. Probability of storm is 95-100%.

Slippery conditions will be observed on the roads in Kostanay region on January 20-21. Snowfall, blizzard and fog will descend on Kostanay regions on January 21. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Fog, blizzard and snowfall are expected in most parts of North Kazakhstan region. Probability of storm is 90-95%.


