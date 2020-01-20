Mets issue storm alert for 3 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s state weather agency, has put three regions of Kazakhstan on a storm alert, Kazinform reports.

Fog and black ice will persist in Kyzylorda region on January 21. Probability of storm is 95-100%.

Slippery conditions will be observed on the roads in Kostanay region on January 20-21. Snowfall, blizzard and fog will descend on Kostanay regions on January 21. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Fog, blizzard and snowfall are expected in most parts of North Kazakhstan region. Probability of storm is 90-95%.