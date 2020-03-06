Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mets issue high wind alert for 2 regions of Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
6 March 2020, 16:58
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, has put two regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

Dust storm will persist in parts of Kyzylorda region on March 7. Northeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter the region.

Dust storm and wind are in store for Kyzylorda city as well. Probability of storm is 95-100%.

Gusts of wind may reach up to 23-28 mps in Turkestan region on March 7-8. Gusty wind will pound the city of Turkestan.

Shymkent city braces of 15-20 mps wind on March 7-8. Probability of storm is 90-95%.


