Mets issue cold warning for E Kazakhstan rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
18 February 2021, 18:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Air temperature is to dip below minus 25 degrees Celsius in East Kazakhstan region on February 20, 2021, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet, on February 20, 2021, East Kazakhstan region is to brace for snow, predicted to fall heavy in places. Occasional blizzard and ice slick are also forecast. Southwesterly wind turning northeastward is to blow 15-20mps in places, with gusts of up to 23-28mps.

Sharp air temperature drop from 2-7 degrees Celsius to minus 20-25 degrees Celsius is in store for some areas of the region.


