    Mets issue bad weather warning for several regions of Kazakhstan

    14 August 2019, 20:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Bad weather alert has been issued in Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service.

    On August 15, thunderstormand northwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will hit Kyzylorda regionlocally.

    Heavy downpouris forecast for North Kazakhstan region on August 15. Thunderstorm, squall, andhail are possible in the region on August 15-16. Gusts of northeastern andnorthern wind will reach 15-20 mps and even 25 mps.

    Thunderstorm,squall, and hail are in store for Kostanay region on August 15. Fog may blanketthe region at night and early in the morning. Northeastern wind with gusts of15-20 mps will blow through the region as well.

    Meteorologists warnthat water level may rise in rivers of East Kazakhstan, Almaty regions as wellas Almaty city due to rains.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

