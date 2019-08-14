Mets issue bad weather warning for several regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Bad weather alert has been issued in Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service.

On August 15, thunderstorm and northwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will hit Kyzylorda region locally.

Heavy downpour is forecast for North Kazakhstan region on August 15. Thunderstorm, squall, and hail are possible in the region on August 15-16. Gusts of northeastern and northern wind will reach 15-20 mps and even 25 mps.

Thunderstorm, squall, and hail are in store for Kostanay region on August 15. Fog may blanket the region at night and early in the morning. Northeastern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow through the region as well.

Meteorologists warn that water level may rise in rivers of East Kazakhstan, Almaty regions as well as Almaty city due to rains.