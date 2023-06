Mets forecast severe drought for 2 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a drought forecast for May 2022, Kazinform reports. Mets predict an extreme drought for Karmakchy district in Kyzylorda region and Mangistau district of Mangistau region for May this year.

All the forecasts are regularly submitted to the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry and uploaded on www.agrodata.kz application.