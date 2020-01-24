Mets: 4 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet – Kazakhstan’s national weather agency – has put four regions of the country on a storm advisory, Kazinform reports.

According to meteorologists, blizzard, fog, and 15-20 mps wind are forecast for North Kazakhstan region on January 25. Gusts of wind may reach 23 mps in some parts of the region. Fog will blanket the city of Petropavlovsk. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Blowing snow, blizzard and gusty wind are also in store for Kostanay region. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Fog and black ice will persist in Kyzylorda region. Probability of storm is 95-100%.

Heavy snowfall, blizzard, and black ice are predicted in East Kazakhstan region. Southeastern wind with gusts of 15-20, and even 25 mps will batter the region. Blowing snow will pound the cities of Ust-Kamenogorsk and Semey in the morning. Black ice will coat roads there as well.