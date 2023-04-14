Go to the main site
    Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan Alexander congratulates Kazakhstanis on Easter

    14 April 2023, 16:40

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Metropolitan Alexander congratulated Kazakhstanis on Easter the country is to celebrate in the early hours of April 16, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The multi-religious and multinational people of Kazakhstan always celebrate together Easter and Nauryz, Eid al-Adha and Christmas, which is a good old tradition of our country. I cordially congratulate Orthodox people of Kazakhstan and those who cherish this bright day on the great celebration. Resurrection gives us strength to live a full and good life – to love and be compassionate, have faith and be forgiving, grateful and work selflessly for the benefit of others and home country,» said Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan Alexander at a press conference.

    The Easter service is to be held across the country in the night from April 15 to 16, including at the Ascension Cathedral at 11:30pm in Almaty, which is to be broadcast on the Youtube channel of the Orthodox Church of Kazakhstan.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

