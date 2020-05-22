Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Metropolitan kindergartens resume full service June 1

Alzhanova Raushan
22 May 2020, 13:11
Metropolitan kindergartens resume full service June 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Metropolitan kindergartens and organizations of additional education will resume full service starting on June 1, this has been stated by the head of the Education Department of the city of Nur-Sultan Sholpan Kadyrova, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to her words, today the attendance of preschools is 7.4%.

It bears to remind that starting from May 18, 2020, all pre-school organizations partially resumed operation. Kindergartens were advised to avoid larger collections of children. Cleaning at kindergartens was enhanced. Preschools primarily opened their doors for children of working parents who had no opportunity to leave their children at home.


