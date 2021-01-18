Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan congratulates on Epiphany Day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Epiphany Day, Kazinform reports.

The Epiphany Day is observed on January 19. It is one of the 12 main religious holidays of Orthodox Christians. The spiritual festival is dedicated to the great biblical event, the Baptism of Jesus Christ in the waters of the Jordan River. It is known also for a wonderful tradition - Epiphany bathing.

The Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan wished all Kazakhstanis sound health and well-being.