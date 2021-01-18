Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Religion

Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan congratulates on Epiphany Day

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
18 January 2021, 16:00
Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan congratulates on Epiphany Day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Epiphany Day, Kazinform reports.

The Epiphany Day is observed on January 19. It is one of the 12 main religious holidays of Orthodox Christians. The spiritual festival is dedicated to the great biblical event, the Baptism of Jesus Christ in the waters of the Jordan River. It is known also for a wonderful tradition - Epiphany bathing.

The Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan wished all Kazakhstanis sound health and well-being.


Religion  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
4 indigenous children missing for 40 days in Amazon jungle found alive in Colombia
4 indigenous children missing for 40 days in Amazon jungle found alive in Colombia