Metropolitan Alexander addresses Kazakhstanis

Kudrenok Tatyana
5 January 2022, 20:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan issued an address to the people of the country amid the unrest in some regions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his address Metropolitan Alexander urged people to stop igniting conflicts in our shared home of Kazakhstan as they jeopardize the political and economic stability in the country.

He insisted it may result in losing the country’s sovereignty as well as centuries-old moral, spiritual and cultural values.

Metropolitan Alexander fully supported President Tokayev’s address to the people in which he urged the protesters not to follow destructive appeals.

He also reminded that Kazakhstan’s prosperity rests in our hands.


Religion   Kazakhstan   2022 state of emergency  
