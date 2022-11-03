Methane release caused accident in Lenin coalmine, company says

SHAKHTINSK. KAZINFORM Director of the Coal Department of JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau Arman Kalykov announced the cause of the Lenin coalmine accident, Kazinform reports.

«The accident took place on November 3 at 03:03 am, when a sudden release of methane occurred. 106 people were in the mine at the moment of the accident. Of them, 101 were evacuated. Five employees died. Four workers were hospitalized. We express our condolences to the families, relatives and colleagues of our miners. The families of the victims and those injured will be assisted,» Arman Kalykov said.

A governmental commission was set up to investigate into the causes and circumstances of the accident.



