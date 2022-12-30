Meteorologists issue weather forecast for Kazakhstan during New Year holidays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The National Weather Service Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for December 31-January 2 for Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to meteorologists, the Atlantic cyclone and associate fronts will dictate weather conditions in the country. The northwest, north, center, and east are to brace for snowfalls, blizzards, gusty wind and the west, south, and southeast precipitation as rain and snow as well as fog, and ice-slick.

The country’s southeast is to expect heavy precipitation as rain and snow on January 1.

The temperatures are predicted to rise from -1-6 degrees Celsius to up to 2 degrees Celsius in the west at night. The country’s north, center, and east are to expect the temperatures to drop from -5-20 degrees Celsius to -10-25 degrees Celsius. The southeast is to see the temperatures drop to -3-15 degrees Celsius.



