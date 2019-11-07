Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Meteorologists issue storm alert for 4 regions, capital city

    7 November 2019, 18:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists issued storm alert for several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Fog will blanket parts of Atyrau region on November 8-10. It will be foggy in the city of Atyrau on November 8. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    Black ice and blizzard are forecast for the city of Petropavlovsk and North Kazakhstan region on November 8. Gusts of westnorthern wind may reach up to 23-28 mps. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Parts of Kostanay region and Kostanay city will see fog, black ice, southwestern wind with gusts of 23 mps. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Fog, black ice, and blizzard are expected in Akmola region on November 8. Gusts of southwestern wind may reach up to 23-28 mps. The city of Kokshetau will observe black ice and blizzard on November 8. Southwestern wind will gust up to 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    On November 8, black ice will cover roads in the Kazakh capital. Southwestern wind will gust up to 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    S. Korea experiences warmest spring this year: weather agency
    Heavy rain pounds Japan, prompting evacuation alerts, flood warnings
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued