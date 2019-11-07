Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Meteorologists issue storm alert for 4 regions, capital city

Kudrenok Tatyana
7 November 2019, 18:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists issued storm alert for several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket parts of Atyrau region on November 8-10. It will be foggy in the city of Atyrau on November 8. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Black ice and blizzard are forecast for the city of Petropavlovsk and North Kazakhstan region on November 8. Gusts of westnorthern wind may reach up to 23-28 mps. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Parts of Kostanay region and Kostanay city will see fog, black ice, southwestern wind with gusts of 23 mps. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Fog, black ice, and blizzard are expected in Akmola region on November 8. Gusts of southwestern wind may reach up to 23-28 mps. The city of Kokshetau will observe black ice and blizzard on November 8. Southwestern wind will gust up to 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

On November 8, black ice will cover roads in the Kazakh capital. Southwestern wind will gust up to 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

