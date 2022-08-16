Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.47 eur/kzt 472.66

    rub/kzt 7.84 cny/kzt 68.41
Weather:
Nur-Sultan+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Met service predicts warm and dry autumn for Kazakhstan

    16 August 2022 15:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The national met service forecasts warm and dry autumn in 2022 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    According to a consultative seasonal forecast issued by Kazhydromet, the upcoming autumn will bring miserable and unstable weather with rains, strong gusts of wind, as well as warm and sunny days.

    Temperatures will be 1-2°C higher than normal in September and October across Kazakhstan. November will also bring warm days to most of the country, except for West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan regions, northwestern parts of Aktobe, Kostanay regions, and northern areas of Pavlodar region, where the weather is forecast to be near-normal.

    Rainfall amount in September and October across the country is predicted to be less than usual. In November, precipitation in most regions will be within the norm.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Weather in Kazakhstan #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    1200-seat school opened in Semey
    439 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19
    Kazakhstan opens honorary consulate in East Java
    431 fresh COVID-19 cases, 454 recoveries confirmed in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
    2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
    4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
    5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan