Met service predicts no precipitation in most regions Mar 14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most areas of Kazakhstan will remain under the impact of the anti-cyclone ridge, due to which no precipitation is forecast March 14, Kazinform learned from the national weather service.

Western, northwestern, and northern regions only will see rain and snow today.

Foggy and windy conditions, as well as ice-slick are expected across the country.

Ground blizzards will hit northwestern and northern areas.

A dust storm is forecast in southwestern and western regions.