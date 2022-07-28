Go to the main site
    • Met service predicts drought in 5 regions of Kazakhstan

    28 July 2022 12:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s meteorological service has published monthly drought outlook for August 2022, Kazinform reports.

    As per the preliminary forecast, moisture conditions will be close to normal, except for separate districts in northwestern, southern, southwestern and central regions.

    Drought is forecast in Karmakshi district of Kyzylorda region, Karakiya and Mangistau districts of Mangistau region.

    Rainfall deficit is predicted also for Aitekebi and Mugalzhar districts of Aktobe region, Nura district of Karaganda region, Amangeldi and Zhangeldi districts of Kostanay region.

    Northern and western parts of Aktobe region, Kyzylkoga district of Atyrau region, Syrym, Kaztal and Akzhayik districts of West Kazakhstan region, as well as Panfilov and Kerbulak districts of Almaty region expect normal moisture conditions.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

