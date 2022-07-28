Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Met service predicts drought in 5 regions of Kazakhstan
28 July 2022 12:48

Met service predicts drought in 5 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s meteorological service has published monthly drought outlook for August 2022, Kazinform reports.

As per the preliminary forecast, moisture conditions will be close to normal, except for separate districts in northwestern, southern, southwestern and central regions.

Drought is forecast in Karmakshi district of Kyzylorda region, Karakiya and Mangistau districts of Mangistau region.

Rainfall deficit is predicted also for Aitekebi and Mugalzhar districts of Aktobe region, Nura district of Karaganda region, Amangeldi and Zhangeldi districts of Kostanay region.

Northern and western parts of Aktobe region, Kyzylkoga district of Atyrau region, Syrym, Kaztal and Akzhayik districts of West Kazakhstan region, as well as Panfilov and Kerbulak districts of Almaty region expect normal moisture conditions.


Photo: i.insider.com
Related news
Kazakhstan reveals roster for Int’l Freestyle Wrestling Tournament
Snow leopards caught on trail cameras in Kazakhstan’s national parks
Oil shipment not affected by incidents at oil pumping stations in Atyrau rgn – CPC
Read also
12 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert
3 Kazakhstani athletes to compete at Canoe Slalom World Championships
Kazakhstan reveals roster for Int’l Freestyle Wrestling Tournament
Kazakhstan's Denis Yevseyev advances at int'l tennis tournament in Spain
Snow leopards caught on trail cameras in Kazakhstan’s national parks
Head of State receives Deputy PM Tugzhanov
Healthcare Ministry, Danish company to cooperate on diabetes and obesity treatment
Kazakhstan grabs 2nd bronze at U17 World Greco Roman Championships in Italy
Popular
1 Iran’s daily new COVID deaths at 37
2 IMF cuts 2022 global growth forecast to 3.2 pct, warns of downside risks
3 N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 20: state media
4 Healthcare Ministry, Danish company to cooperate on diabetes and obesity treatment
5 Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Jul 28

News

Archive