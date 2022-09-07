Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Met service predicts cold snap for Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
7 September 2022, 13:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Cold snap will grip Kazakhstan September 8-10, Kazhydromet says.

Major part of the country will be under the impact of a northwestern cold anti-cyclone. Warm weather will persist in southern regions only.

Frontal-type precipitation is forecast in eastern regions on September 8. Heavy rains, thunderstorms, hail and strong wind will batter western and northwestern regions on September 10. Ground frost is expected in northwestern and northern regions at night.

The mercury will drop to +2+12°C at night, +15+25°C in the daytime in northern regions. In western regions, temperatures will fall to +2+14°C at night, and +10+24°C in the daytime. Eastern and central areas will see temperatures decrease to +1+18°C at night, +15+32°C in the daytime. In southern regions, temperatures will stay at +10+23°C at night, and +20+35°C during daylight hours.


