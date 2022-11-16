Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Met service predicts cessation of precipitation, temperatures decrease Nov 16-18

    16 November 2022, 13:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The northwestern anti-cyclone will keep influencing the weather in Kazakhstan which will bring cessation of precipitation and temperatures decrease, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    «At the end of the period, the atmospheric fronts will bring precipitation to most areas of the country. Snowfall is forecast in northern areas. Rain and snow will hit southern and western regions. Wind speed will increase to 15-23m/s across the country. Blizzard will batter northern, eastern and central parts. Foggy and icy road conditions are forecast in most regions. Nighttime temperatures will drop to -8-22°C in northern, eastern and central regions,» the weather report reads.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Senate Speaker meets CIS IPA observers
    Foreign Minister Tleuberdi meets SCO Sec Gen Zhang Ming
    Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    Halyk Bank leaves Tajik market
    Popular
    1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
    2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
    3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19