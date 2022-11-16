Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Met service predicts cessation of precipitation, temperatures decrease Nov 16-18

16 November 2022, 13:13
16 November 2022, 13:13

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The northwestern anti-cyclone will keep influencing the weather in Kazakhstan which will bring cessation of precipitation and temperatures decrease, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

«At the end of the period, the atmospheric fronts will bring precipitation to most areas of the country. Snowfall is forecast in northern areas. Rain and snow will hit southern and western regions. Wind speed will increase to 15-23m/s across the country. Blizzard will batter northern, eastern and central parts. Foggy and icy road conditions are forecast in most regions. Nighttime temperatures will drop to -8-22°C in northern, eastern and central regions,» the weather report reads.


