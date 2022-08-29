Go to the main site
    Met service issues weather forecast for last summer days

    29 August 2022 13:54

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s met service has issued a weather forecast for the upcoming three days.

    According to Kazhydromet, a vast northwestern anti-cyclone will bring fair weather to Kazakhstan. Southern regions and mountainous areas of southeastern Kazakhstan only will be hit by rains.

    Rains with thunderstorms as well as gusting wind are expected in northern and western areas of West Kazakhstan region on August 31-September 1, in Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions on September 1.

    Temperatures will keep rising in the daytime to +25+35°C in major part of the country. In western and southern regions, the mercury will climb to +30+38°C.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
