    Met Office: Three regions to see thunderstorm, squall, and hail

    22 July 2019, 15:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Weatherwarnings have been announced in Atyrau, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions,Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

    In theearly hours of July 23, widespread thunderstorms are expected in Atyrau region.

    On July 23,North Kazakhstan region will see patchy fog, thunderstorms, squall, and hail. Thenorthwesterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second.

    Isolated thunderstorms,squall, hail, and 15-20 mps northwesterly wind are expected in Kostanay region inthe daylight hours of July 23. At night and in the morning, there will bepatches of fog in places.

    Author:

    Almas Zheksenbekov

