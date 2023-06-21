Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 449.33 eur/kzt 490.22

    rub/kzt 5.17 cny/kzt 61.97
Weather:
Astana+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Met office predicts rains, thunderstorms and squall in most regions Jun 21

    21 June 2023, 07:22

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms still persist almost in all the regions of the country today, with hail and squall expected in northern, eastern and southeastern regions. Strong gusts of wind are forecast in most areas. Dust storms will batter southeastern, southwestern and northeastern regions, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Fire risk remains extremely high in Turkistan, Zhambyl, Mangystau, East Kazakhstan, Abai regions, in the west and east of Kyzylorda region, in northern, western and central parts of Pavlodar region, in northern, eastern areas of Atyrau region, in southern areas of Ulytau region, in southern, central parts of Karaganda region and in southern half of Kostanay region.

    High fire risk persists in southeastern and central parts of West Kazakhstan region, in most areas of Almaty and Zhetysu regions, and in southeast of Almaty region.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Unsteady weather forecast in Astana Jul 4-6
    Heavy rain lashes western Japan, leaving 1 dead, 2 missing
    Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Jun 30
    Rainy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jun 29
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
    2 Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
    3 Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
    4 L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
    5 July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events