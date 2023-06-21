Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Met office predicts rains, thunderstorms and squall in most regions Jun 21

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
21 June 2023, 07:22
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms still persist almost in all the regions of the country today, with hail and squall expected in northern, eastern and southeastern regions. Strong gusts of wind are forecast in most areas. Dust storms will batter southeastern, southwestern and northeastern regions, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Fire risk remains extremely high in Turkistan, Zhambyl, Mangystau, East Kazakhstan, Abai regions, in the west and east of Kyzylorda region, in northern, western and central parts of Pavlodar region, in northern, eastern areas of Atyrau region, in southern areas of Ulytau region, in southern, central parts of Karaganda region and in southern half of Kostanay region.

High fire risk persists in southeastern and central parts of West Kazakhstan region, in most areas of Almaty and Zhetysu regions, and in southeast of Almaty region.


Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023