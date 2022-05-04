Met Office issues weather warning for 8 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued a weather warning for eight regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The north and southeast of Akmola region are to brace for thunderstorms. Southerly, southwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the north and southeast.

Fog is to coat the north of Aktobe region in the nighttime and morning.

West Kazakhstan is to brace for southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps in the north and center at daytime.

The east, north of Kostanay region are to expect thunderstorms, Southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20mps in the east and north at daytime is predicted.

The south, west, and center of Mangistau region are to brace for thunderstorms. The region’s north and east are to expect dust tides. Northwesterly wind turning northwestward with gusts of up to 15-20mps during thunderstorms is in store.

Thunderstorms are to hit the west and north of Pavlodar region.

Turkestan region is to brace for thunderstorms and squalls in the north, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas. Westerly wind reaching 15-20mps during thunderstorms is predicted.

The city of Shymkent is to expect thunderstorms and squalls. Westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps during thunderstorms.



