Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Met Office issues weather warning for 8 rgns of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
4 May 2022, 21:43
Met Office issues weather warning for 8 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued a weather warning for eight regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The north and southeast of Akmola region are to brace for thunderstorms. Southerly, southwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the north and southeast.

Fog is to coat the north of Aktobe region in the nighttime and morning.

West Kazakhstan is to brace for southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps in the north and center at daytime.

The east, north of Kostanay region are to expect thunderstorms, Southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20mps in the east and north at daytime is predicted.

The south, west, and center of Mangistau region are to brace for thunderstorms. The region’s north and east are to expect dust tides. Northwesterly wind turning northwestward with gusts of up to 15-20mps during thunderstorms is in store.

Thunderstorms are to hit the west and north of Pavlodar region.

Turkestan region is to brace for thunderstorms and squalls in the north, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas. Westerly wind reaching 15-20mps during thunderstorms is predicted.

The city of Shymkent is to expect thunderstorms and squalls. Westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps during thunderstorms.


Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand