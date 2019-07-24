Met Office forecasts rains across Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet presented Kazakhstan weather forecast for 25-27 July, Kazinform reports.

«In the next few days, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause rains in most parts of Kazakhstan, widely-scattered heavy rains in the western, northern and eastern regions. There will be widespread thunderstorms, strong wind, and, perhaps, hail. The heatwave will be ebbing away,» the forecasters said.

The dry weather will persist only in the southern regions of the country. Nevertheless, the heatwave will begin to gradually fade away - the maximum air temperatures will be within +33°С...+40°С.