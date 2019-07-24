Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Met Office forecasts rains across Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Almas Zheksenbekov
24 July 2019, 19:52
Met Office forecasts rains across Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet presented Kazakhstan weather forecast for 25-27 July, Kazinform reports.

«In the next few days, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause rains in most parts of Kazakhstan, widely-scattered heavy rains in the western, northern and eastern regions. There will be widespread thunderstorms, strong wind, and, perhaps, hail. The heatwave will be ebbing away,» the forecasters said.

The dry weather will persist only in the southern regions of the country. Nevertheless, the heatwave will begin to gradually fade away - the maximum air temperatures will be within +33°С...+40°С.

Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events