Messi reaches 800th career goal

Adlet Seilkhanov
24 March 2023, 21:15
Messi reaches 800th career goal Photo: Anadolu Agency

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Lionel Messi reached his 800th career goal in Argentina's 2-0 international friendly victory over Panama in Buenos Aires on Thursday, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

His free-kick goal came in the 89th minute of the game, marking his 800th goal for both club and country.

«I want to thank you all for the love and recognition that you have been receiving, not only after the World Cup but also for the Copa America,» Messi said after the game, «We said that we were going to give it all for this trophy.»

Messi scored 672 goals for Spanish powerhouse Barcelona. He netted 98 goals for Argentina and 30 goals for Paris Saint-Germain.

He is placed second behind his rival, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo who has 830 career goals among the players with the most career goals.

The 35-year-old Argentine superstar, who was named the Best FIFA Men's Player of 2022 in February, had seven goals in the 2022 FIFA World Cup to guide Argentina to their first World Cup title since 1986.


World News   Football  
