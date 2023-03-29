Go to the main site
    Messi makes history with 100th international goal for Argentina

    29 March 2023, 18:45

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Argentine superstar Lionel Messi scored his 100th international goal for his nation in a 7-0 friendly against Curacao on Tuesday, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

    The 35-year-old Argentine captain netted a hat-trick to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the 100-goal club at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero.

    Other goals came from Nicolas Gonzalez, Enzo Fernandez, Angel Di Maria, and Gonzalo Montiel in the exhibition match.

    Messi has become the first world cup winner to score 100 international goals, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (122) and Ali Daei (109).

    He reached his 800th career goal in last week’s 2-0 international friendly victory over Panama in Buenos Aires.

    Messi guided Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title after the South American team defeated 2018 champions France 4-2 on penalties in Qatar.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

