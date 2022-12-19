Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Messi makes Golden Ball history

19 December 2022, 10:54
DOHA. KAZINFORM Lionel Messi has won the Adidas Golden Ball for Qatar 2022, with Kylian Mbappe and Luka Modric claiming the Silver and Bronze Balls, WAM reports.

Lionel Messi has become the first man in history to win the prestigeous trophy twice; the first was at Brazil 2014, where he helped Argentina finish runners-up. ‘La Pulga Atomica’ provided seven goals and three assists, set multiple records and helped Argentina win the trophy for the first time in 32 years at Qatar 2022.

Argentina's leader has long dreamed of winning the FIFA World Cup his entire career. Argentina's brilliance must have thought he won it three times on an incredible night in Lusail Stadium, when Messi and Kylian Mbappe lived up to their heavyweight billing.

Their talisman opened the night and appeared to be on his way to a comfortable victory until France rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force extra time.

Argentina's lead was restored by Messi's goal, but Mbappe equalised for the second time. Messi and Mbappe both scored early in the shoot-out, but Emiliano Martinez saved from Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni blasted wide, allowing unheralded Gonzalo Montiel to convert the game-winning penalty attempt.


Photo: WAM
