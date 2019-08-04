Messi banned from international matches for 3 months

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The governing body of football in South America banned Lionel Messi from playing international matches for three months after Barcelona's Argentinean star accused the body of corruption during the 2019 Copa America.

The SouthAmerican Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said late on Friday that the32-year-old player’s accusations against the confederation and the organizationof 2019 Copa America were «groundless and unacceptable.»

Messi wassuspended for three months from the international games and fined $50,000 forhis comments, said the confederation in a statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

He wasabsent from the medal ceremony in protest of the organization after his teambeat Chile 2-1 to take third-place honors in Brazil’s 2019 Copa America on July6.

After ascuffle in the 37th minute, both Lionel Messi and midfielder Gary Medel of theTurkish club Besiktas were sent off, leaving their respective teams with 10 menin the field.

Messiheavily criticized the organization and said Argentina, «should not takepart in this corruption.»

«Thiscompetition was set for Brazil to win. I did not want to receive a medal duringthe ceremony because I did not want to be a part of this disrespectful event.The truth needed to be told,» he added.

Host nationBrazil won the 2019 Copa America after beating Peru 3-1 in the final at Rio deJaneiro’s Maracana Stadium on July 7.