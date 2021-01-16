Mesmerizing: Kazakh teen skates to Zack Gray’s Try on frozen Caspian Sea

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Warning! The video below made by two Kazakh guys featuring Zack Gray’s Try is so additive you will press play again and again, Kazinform reports.

Nurali Bektemirov, a high school student from Aktau, shared a mesmerizing video in which he skates to Try by American singer Zack Gray on the frozen Caspian Sea. The video quickly became viral among social media users in Kazakhstan.

In a short interview, Nurali revealed he had always been quite fond of ice skating and hockey and that it was his brother Adi who had made the video and shared it on Instagram. Nurali was very pleased that Zack Gray liked the video.

The latter shared Nurali’s video on his Instagram account, adding, «Thought this was really cool». Zack also thanked Kazakhstanis for showering him with love.

The American singer was interviewed by a Kazakh radio station. «My first Radio interview in Kazakhstan! Huge thanks to @zhuldyz.fm for having me on air! It was so great talking with you guys! @altynaidr you did a great job translating! I definitely have to make a trip out there as soon as possible! So grateful for the love and support! And again an even bigger thanks to @nurali.bektemirov and @adi.bektemirov for using my music in their amazing video! Without you guys this would not have been possible!», he wrote.



