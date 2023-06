Mercury to rise up to 43C in Mangistau rgn

NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM - A weather alert has been issued for Mangistau region, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

On July 25,northerly and northwesterly winds strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second areexpected in Mangistau region. The temperature will rise to +43 degrees Celsius.