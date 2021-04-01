Mercury to rise up to +20 in N Kazakhstan in April

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Air temperature is expected to plummet from -16 degrees Celsius to + 23 degrees Celsius in North Kazakhstan in April this year, Kazinform reports.

The first decade of April is forecast to see -3-8 degrees Celsius during the day. In the second decade mercury is expected to rise as high as to +13+18, up to +23 degrees Celsius in the south of the region. Then air temperature will again drop to -2-7 degrees in the night and -3-8 degrees Celsius during the day. Though it will be warmer at the close of the decade.



