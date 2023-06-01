Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    Mercury to rise as high as 40 °C in N Kazakhstan in more than 83 years

    1 June 2023, 10:13

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Heat index will rise as high as 40-41 degrees Celsius over the next three days in North Kazakhstan. Such a high air temperature was recorded last in 1940, Kazinform reports.

    The mercury will stand at 15-20 degrees Celsius at night, reach 34-39 degrees during the day, and hit 41 degrees in the southwest of the region. The city of Petropavlovsk recorded the highest-ever temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius back in 1940.

    Air temperature between 35-40 degrees Celsius is considered as hazardous weather, and above 40 degrees Celsius is regarded as a heat wave emergency.

    Mets warn there is no rain in the forecast over the next few days.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    North Kazakhstan region Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
    Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    3 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt