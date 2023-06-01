Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mercury to rise as high as 40 °C in N Kazakhstan in more than 83 years

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 June 2023, 10:13
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Heat index will rise as high as 40-41 degrees Celsius over the next three days in North Kazakhstan. Such a high air temperature was recorded last in 1940, Kazinform reports.

The mercury will stand at 15-20 degrees Celsius at night, reach 34-39 degrees during the day, and hit 41 degrees in the southwest of the region. The city of Petropavlovsk recorded the highest-ever temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius back in 1940.

Air temperature between 35-40 degrees Celsius is considered as hazardous weather, and above 40 degrees Celsius is regarded as a heat wave emergency.

Mets warn there is no rain in the forecast over the next few days.


North Kazakhstan region   Weather in Kazakhstan  
