MEP shares his backing for political reforms in Kazakhstan

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - MEP, member of the European Parliament’s Committees on Foreign Affairs and Constitutional Affairs Wlodzimierz Cimoszewicz commended the ongoing transformations in the political system of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

At a meeting with Kazakhstan’s Ambassador in Brussels Margulan Baimukhan, the MEP was informed about the results of the elections of deputies of the Mazhilis (chamber of the Parliament) and maslikhats (local councils) held recently in Kazakhstan, the new procedure for the formation of the legislative branch of government and the nomination of the head of government by the parliamentary majority faction.

The MEP noted the complex constitutional reform in the country and the progressive nature of the movement of the political system of Kazakhstan towards greater pluralism and balance of the main institutions of the democratic society and state.

In addition, the Ambassador briefed Cimoszewicz about the development of diplomatic and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union, relevant foreign policy initiatives of our country and the agenda of the upcoming Astana International Forum.

For reference: MEP Wlodziemerz Cimoszewicz is a member of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats faction in the European Parliament. During his lengthy political career, he has headed the Polish government, the parliament, the ministries of foreign ministries and justice.