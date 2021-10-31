Go to the main site
    ÁMEN Festival suggests creating Turkic film animators’ organization

    31 October 2021, 13:12

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM At the ÁMEN International Animation Film Festival held in Turkestan debated were the pressing issues and prospects for the development of the Turkic-speaking countries animation industry.

    There was suggested creating the Turkic film animators’ integrated platform, the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry’s website reads.

    The roundtable organized on the second day of the festival brought together film animators from Kazakhstan and other Turkic countries. General producer of the National Cumena Supoort Center Adai Abilda, Turkish producer and film animator Musab Gündüz, Balapan TV Channel producer Sandugash Baimankyzy and others took part in the event.

    Abilda proposed to create an organization to bridge the Turkic-speaking countries’ experts and animation film companies. Turkish producer and film animator Musab Gündüz also voiced support to building such an organization. «Turkey’s population is 85 mln. 20 mln of them is our core audience, i.e. children. Istanbul Muhafizlary film presented here yesterday at the festival earned highest rating in Turkey. 10 mln kids enjoyed it. It is a high achievement. The Turkic-speaking countries’ audience is bigger, some200 mln,» he said.

    Those present agreed to further strengthen cooperation of Turkic-speaking countries in this direction and move forward to settling common tasks.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture Events Turkic speaking states Turkestan region Turkistan
